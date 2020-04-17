What sayst thou? Hast thou not a word of joy? Some comfort. . . . Juliet—Romeo and Juliet.
Although I currently live in Montana teaching at the University, I grew up in New Iberia, graduated from Catholic High and come home yearly. My parents, grandparents and great grandparents are buried in St. Peter’s Cemetery. I have been following the Coronavirus pandemic in The Daily Iberian and I would like to offer some words of comfort as New Iberia is still my home. This too shall pass. By enduring and persevering, we will conquer this. Virtue that is not tested is shallow. “In the middle of winter, I finally learned that there was an invisible summer in me. No matter how hard the world pushes against me, there is something stronger, pushing right back.” (Camus)
We construct a reality that we think impervious to change; little realizing that our carefully constructed reality can disappear at any moment leaving us to face pure uncertainty. But we are not alone.
How do we cope? From where do we find comfort? How do we comfort others?
One can go online and find any number of tips and techniques for coping with the anxiety caused by the current Coronavirus outbreak. But these techniques are the superstructure for coping; what should lie beneath? Upon what essential foundation can we deal with anxiety?
When faced with a crisis such as that posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, we must search for ourselves fundamental answers to fundamental questions. Who am I? Why am I here? What should I do? In this search, which can be very lonely, we must reach out to others for support. We must not isolate ourselves mentally and emotionally from others even though we are isolated physically. Spiritual, emotional and mental isolation breeds anxiety, despair. While isolated, it is easy to lose hope.
We are social creatures. We have an ethical responsibility to each other and to society. We can achieve solace through meaningful interaction with others. We must help each other in words and deeds.
We must ask: What is it that defines us as human? What is the grounding of our reality? Part of the answer is personal; part is social.
Let us remember in the spirit of Joshua’s words: Be strong and of good courage, be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.
Dr. John Ray
Butte, MT