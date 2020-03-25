Pardon me, but…while most normal Americans are focused on the virus pandemic and financial collapse, the pro-abortion industry is using this crisis as yet another opportunity to advance their baby-murdering agenda.
Recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tried to slip new federal funding for abortion into emergency coronavirus legislation. This is a new low even for them.
There is much fear and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19. While we are all trying to cope and move forward, it is vital that we continue to stand up for the pre-born.
Sadly, while state and local governments have stopped all non-essential medical procedures, abortion providers are still killing babies.
In New York, the part of the country that has been hardest hit by the virus, and where the overwhelming majority of people are being prohibited from reporting to their jobs, Planned child-murdering Parenthood is operating at an even higher pace.
Abortions are up even while many other services are being shut down.
We must stand against this, and ensure that our government protects all people.
Meera Shah, Planned child-murdering Parenthood’s chief medical officer in Long Island and the surrounding region, said: “Pregnancy-related care, especially abortion care, is essential and life-affirming, especially now when there is so much insecurity around jobs and food and paychecks and childcare.”
In other words, Planned child-murdering Parenthood is playing on the insecurity of those women who have been made vulnerable by this pandemic. God have mercy.
Let this sink in. Right now you can’t get Lasik surgery because it is considered a nonessential procedure, but you can go to Planned child-murdering Parenthood and kill your baby!
Finally, there’s the scientist who is trying to stoke fears about the COVID-19 pandemic to challenge rules established by President Trump which prohibits the use of aborted fetal tissue in medical research.
Kim Hasenkrug, an immunologist at the National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, is claiming that Trump’s ban on using aborted baby body parts in medical research is holding up progress in developing a treatment for the novel coronavirus.
Of course, there are more ethical and generally more effective ways to do this important research which do not need to make use of the body parts of dismembered babies. There are proven methods proven to inhibit and/or stop the virus.
This is nothing more than shameless fear-mongering and manipulation to use fear as an excuse to advance the agenda of the democrat culture of death.
While we’re concerning ourselves with the care and protection of our loved ones, the pro-abortion complex is using this pandemic as an opportunity to promote the slaughter of the pre-born!
We can’t let that happen! America will never be great again until the abolition of child murder.
Now more than ever we must remain vigilant! We must be on guard against attacks from the enemies of life!
Every State can abolish this abomination by enacting The Louisiana Life For All Act/Amendment.
America faces the wrath of Jehovah. May He have mercy.
Richard Hayes
New Iberia