Wash your hands for thirty seconds. Do not congregate with too many people because they may be carrying this virus. Cover your mouth and hands. See a doctor if you think you’ve been infected. These are all good physical actions we can take; but what about the spiritual?
The blame game is in full swing and nobody’s sure who to blame. Most blame China, others blame laxed national leaders, some even of course blame Trump! But not many nations or people are looking in the mirror. While people turn to Fox News or CNN, not many are turning to the Bible for answers. Consider the 28th chapter of Deuteronomy. God tells nations that the blessings of God are abundant and available for those nations who obey God and follow in his ways. It then lists an incredible list of how God will bless a nation that honors and follows him (Deuteronomy 28:1-15). America, One Nation Under God, is a recipient and proof of his incredible blessings.
Yet, the rest of the chapter, the Lord shows what happens to nations who “choose” to disobey the Lord and refuses to follow his ways. The list includes things such as this virus (vs. 21) among many others that we’re seeing in our nation today! Many have warned the nation that we cannot murder 60 million innocent babies created in the image of God and not hear from God about it! We, like other nations, have changed the definition of marriage, perverted God’s rainbow symbol, taught children they are evolved from primordial slime instead of created in the image of God and expect the God of heaven to turn a blind eye.
From Noah’s day to Revelation, those who know the Bible know that God is merciful, but He is also just. He is a savior, but also a judge. Man may not find the remedy for the deadly Corona, but God has given us the remedy for an even deadlier condition: SIN. It is the cross of Christ. While we are washing our hands, let’s think about washing our hearts.
Mike Fuselier
St. Martinville