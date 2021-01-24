It is early in the morning and I just witnessed, on one of the ‘Big Three News’ websites, a riot at the Guatemalan border by 9,000 in an attempt to illegally enter the country. They just want to pass thru on the way to the USA, but Guatemala wants to check for COVID first. WHO might have instigated this riot with his speech about opening up our immigration. Trump?
Also in the news. Iran just arrested an AMERICAN citizen and seized a Korean tanker to ramp up pressure on our new leader. Hey guys, he ain’t been inaugurated yet, can’t you wait?
Was this a message to Trump?? I don’t think so, they KNOW his answer. Also on the web, some ideas about his big day speech and some picks to fill openings. This should be of vital interest to all of America and Acadiana. Nice start 2021.
Richard Phillips
New Iberia