On 24, August 2019, myself and my partner travelled from New Orleans to New Iberia on the Greyhound Bus. We are from Australia and avid readers of James Lee Burke and wanted to see some of New Iberia.
We want to thank some incredible people who showed so much kindness and generosity during our brief visit.
Firstly to the staff at CCs who pointed us in the right direction to find downtown.
Secondly to the staff at the Hop In gas station where the bus stop is.
Our bus back to New Iberia was due to leave at 5:20 p.m. It had not arrived by 6 p.m. We did not have a phone. One of the staff at the Hop In allowed us to use her phone to ring Greyhound. Greyhound informed us that the bus was coming at 8:53 pm. We went and had a meal.
Back to the bus stop and by 10 p.m. there is still no bus. Again we borrowed a phone. Greyhound couldn’t find the bus initially and then said it had was on its way to Lafayette.
At 11:15 p.m. and still no bus. There was a different staff member but she allowed us to use her phone (no pay phones around either). After two more phone calls to Greyhound they finally advised us that the bus was cancelled. This was at about 11:45 p.m.
The staff member was brilliant. She rang for a cab and rang a hotel to see if there was somewhere for us to stay. All the time the staff showed concern for our safety.
Finally we were in the cab and then safely at our accommodation.
The next day we were back to pick up the 10:15 a.m. Greyhound Bus. It was late and another staff member kindly lent me her phone to find out where it was.
Fortunately for us the bus arrived and we went back to New Orleans.
We will never forget New Iberia, though, and the tremendous kindness that was showed to us.
Hopefully the Hop In has a staff award system to recognize their staff.
Regards
Dawn Martin and Marian Schoen
Australia