Frederic Dardant’s recent letter found fault with a column by Ted Rall. While Mr. Dardant is certainly entitled to his opinions, his letter contains a racial slur that cannot go unanswered. He states the opinion that if police are unarmed, “the thugs will rule the streets.” Later he states, “Few police will be in the streets without weapons, while the thugs will be armed.” Why would Mr. Dardant favor the word “thugs” over the word “criminals”? The term “thugs” is a racial slur that is used to demonize young black men. Criminals come in all shapes, sizes and and colors. To use the word “thugs” in place of “criminals” implies that young black men pose an outsized threat to civil society. Such an attitude is an example of pervasive racism.It is the responsibility of everyone to speak out against racism.
Charleen Markle
New Iberia