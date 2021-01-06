‘Thug’ is not a Skin Color
With all due respect to Ms. Charleen Markle, when she was reading my letter published December 9th, she was more focused on finding signs of racism rather than paying attention to the purpose of the letter.
The definition of “thug” has nothing to do with skin color as per the Webster dictionary, which says,
Noun — a violent, lawless, or vicious person, especially one who commits a crime such as assault, robbery, or murder: a member of a group of murderous robbers in India’s past whose activities were suppressed in the early nineteenth century
If the word “thug” had any racial implication at any time it is obvious that it is not the case anymore.
I used this term regardless of any racial thoughts. Anyone who knows me would know that I do not “judge people by the color of their skin….” I do not care if the thugs are black, white, brown or pink with purple polka dots, they are without morals or respect for the law or for other people and their property.
I hope that Ms. Markle’s unfounded personal attack does not distract from my original message.
It is time to stand up and react and not fall prey to the left propaganda that is trying to make us believe that we are all racists, and that racism is systemic in the USA. What they are trying to do is to divide us.
There is more and more evidence that most people do not think in terms of racism: inter-racial marriages, the election of candidates to office regardless of color, the promotions in businesses, the recognition of historical figures who were black…. are all showing that this country is moving away from racism.
But the left with the help of many in the media want to maintain this idea to keep some as victims and others as aggressors in order to better control us. There is no racism in disagreeing with other people, but some movements will not accept that we question their motives.
I was trying to show how Ted Rall and many like him are being dishonest, willing to implement a socialist/anarchist agenda that would destroy this country and the values we stand for.
I hope that I made my point, and I will not respond to anymore comments on this editorial.
Frederic Dardant
New Iberia