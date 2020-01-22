I grew up in New Iberia. I left in 1965 at age 17. Politics and its leadership then were controlled, for the most part, by the “old guys in charge.” That was the world of yesterday. Today our community, state, nation and world are more diverse than at any time in history. Change is occurring at breakneck speed. The opportunities and challenges in tomorrow are greater than ever before. There will be winners and losers.
When I left New Iberia, it was a town of 30,000 people. I returned to this town, so familiar to me, in 2005 and it still had 30,000 people. Yet the “villages” of my youth — Broussard and Youngsville — were booming. They have embraced dynamic change and we have not! Our water port, airport, diversity, culture, Main Street, and the Bayou behind it, provide us with more opportunities than most other communities in the state and nation. What we need now is the courage to change and the leadership and “citizenry” (followers) to make it happen! Recent elections give me hope for change.
IBERIA HAD AND CONTINUES TO HAVE UNBELIEVABLE POTENTIAL. Unfortunately — as my friend Coach Tommy Canterbury says, “Potential is a terrible burden. It means you haven’t done it yet.” For the brightest future, our elected officials and other agents of change are needed to lead us. As citizens we use the services of the city, we pay for them, and we influence what services and programs are developed, continued, or discontinued. Decisions will be made. Some you’ll like. Some you won’t. Some will make us uncomfortable in the short term. DO THE RIGHT THING WHICH IS NOT ALWAYS THE COMFORTABLE THING! Thanks for all who serve in any and all capacities. Lead on. Think New – Iberia!
Mike Manes
New Iberia