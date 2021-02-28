Darn it! Things seem to be returning back to an inkling, at least, of “normal,” whatever that might be?
I see Ted veering toward squishing Biden, Inc. (read any sort of different opinion than his, right or left!) and Froma stating stuff I have never fully understood.
The local pols seem to be focused on local stuff again. Leave it to Biden/Fauci and the CDC to lead us out of the dark! Then there’s always “Congers” to do very little but call each other names, perhaps throw a punch too?
Well folks, as the song from Li'l Abner said, "the country's in the very best of hands!"
RICHARD PHILLIPS
NEW IBERIA