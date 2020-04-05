Monday, March 30th was the first day that the United States witnessed the scourge of death brought on by a virus that exceeded 500 deaths. To date, we have seen 280,000 cases which has led to 7,500 deaths. Almost 13,000 have recovered. All but 9 of the 50 states are in lock down. The majority of those who have succumbed to the virus have been the elderly and those of other compromising medical conditions. The nation has been brought to a halt.
I’ve been watching another pandemic. On the Monday that the Corona virus caused 500 deaths, this scourge killed 3,000! But wait, it killed 3,000 on Tuesday, 3,000 on Wednesday. Tragically, it has killed 3,000 every day for the last forty plus years. This man-made scourge has claimed 61,628,584 lives! It is occurring in all 50 states. Those who have succumbed have not been the elderly or the medically compromised, but young, healthy children with a whole life ahead of them. Those recovered? Out of the 61 million, it has only been a minuscule handful, who against all odds miraculously escaped a butcher’s knife or a chemist’s poison.
Not only is Congress not meeting to find ways to end this carnage of human life, but they are allocating more money in the Corona Bill to increase it! How can a nation be so double minded? Proverbs 6 names seven things that God hates and right in the middle is, “Hands that shed innocent blood.” In Genesis 9:6, God gives us a clear warning, “Anyone who takes human life, that person’s life will also be taken by human hands because human beings are made in God’s own image.” Maybe, the Corona virus is man made after all.
Mike Fuselier
St. Martinville