I was drafted into the Army on March 24, 1971. I was scared to death. I was honorably discharged on Dec. 20, 1972. My time in service was spent at Ft. Polk, LA in 1971 and in United States Army Europe (USAREUR) 7th Army Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany in 1972. I was blessed with good (read safe) duty stations. Nonetheless, the “anti-war fervor” was very real. Much of public opinion here and overseas opposed the war and often this would spill over into venting to/at the men and women in uniform.
On Sunday, June 27, 2021, I attended the 10th Annual “Stars and Stripes” celebration at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in City Park. It was great. The veterans appeared to enjoy the program and the other audience members seemed to appreciate the service the vets had provided. Thanks to the Iberia Cultural Resources Association and all others who made this happen. May God bless you and may God continue to Bless America!
MIKE MANES
NEW IBERIA