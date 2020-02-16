On behalf of the volunteers and clients of the Social Service Center, I would like to offer my sincere thank you to the Daily Iberian and the many individuals who supported Help the Helpers. Each year The Daily Iberian spearheads this appeal and each year the people of Iberia Parish respond generously. The recent donation that we have received will greatly assist in helping the poor and needy that we have chosen to serve.
Once again, thank you and God Bless...
Johnny Indest
Executive Director
Social Service Center
New Iberia