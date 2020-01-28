To the Bayou Mardi Gras Association,
I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to put on such a great parade.
The crowd was from one end of Main Street to the other end. The floats were there in big numbers, and all of throws were awesome, everyone was able to get their share, because all of the people throwing actually looked at everyone to see that they got their share.
Morgan City, Houma, Lafayette and New Orleans has nothing on y’all, we were home in 30 minutes with pounds and pounds of beads.
Thank y’all, it was great!
Gerald Babineaux
New Iberia