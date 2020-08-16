On behalf of Iberia Cultural Resources Association and the Bayou Teche Museum we would like to publicly thank IBERIABANK for making so many cultural events and enhancements happen in New Iberia. IBERIABANK has been a consistent supporter of our four annual musical performances by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, which has kept the concerts free to the public. IBERIABANK has also remained the Platinum Sponsor of the Annual Night at the Museum Gala, the prime fundraiser for the Bayou Teche Museum. Funds from the gala cover operating, exhibit and expansion expenses for the year and is strongly supported by the community.
Neither of these cultural associations would be possible without the enthusiastic collaboration of IBERIABANK. We share a firm commitment to our community and its future cultural development. We look forward to forging the same partnership with First Horizon Bank when the official merger with IBERIABANK is finalized in the coming months. They, too, will be an important presence in New Iberia, investing in the communities they serve.
The future of Iberia Cultural Resources Association and the Bayou Teche Museum remains bright as we welcome First Horizon as a stellar advocate of our growth and expansion.
Looking to the future,
Cathy Indest
Iberia Cultural Resources Association
Marcia Patout
Bayou Teche Museum