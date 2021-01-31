A friend of mine introduced me to the writing of James Lee Burke in Phoenix, Arizona. I began reading his Dave Robicheaux series and fell in love with Louisiana. I always told myself I would vacation in Louisiana.
Upon graduating from Arizona State University I decided to take a break in New Iberia. That year was 1996. I met some wonderful people in New Iberia who now 25 years later, they are still my friends. A year later I married my ex-wife underneath the Evangeline oak tree. I have lived in two other cities in Louisiana but not New Iberia or Lafayette.
This spring I plan on moving to New Iberia. Over the years I've spent thousands of dollars in the New Iberia area, and the only reason I came there was because of James Lee Burke. I believe they should erect a statue of James Lee Burke as a thanks to all the tourism that he has attracted to the New Iberia area. But more importantly, a tribute to a great author.
BERLEY LAHMEYER
PHOENIX, ARIZONA