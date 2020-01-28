21 State AGs reject the impeachment treasonous sedition against President Donald John Trump: 21 State Attorneys General urge the Senate to reject the Articles of Impeachment.
Attorneys General of: South Carolina, Louisiana, Utah, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia
Herewith is their concluding collective demand:
Because the legal theories underlying both Articles I and II are both legally flawed and factually insufficient, are inherently destructive of separation of powers and are contrary to the Framer’s vision of the impeachment power, the Senate should explicitly reject them. Even more importantly, it should reject them to protect the institution of the Presidency and the Constitution from such a dangerous precedent for future generations. The Senate should not adopt the specious and legally vacuous theories of “corrupt motives” and “unilateral control.” Both theories present the same destructive seed of thought: that a President may be removed from office for exercising his lawful constitutional privilege and authority.
This partisan political effort undermines the democratic process, both now and in the future. The House unilaterally re-writes the constitution, without the people’s consent to amend it. It weaponizes a process that should only be initiated in exceedingly rare circumstances and never for partisan purposes. This purely partisan attack on President Trump will damage democracy in America in the worst possible way: it will forever weaken the separation of powers – the very edifice upon which our democracy stands.
If the Senate does not reject the politically-motivated, manufactured theories upon which the impeachment articles are based, the House will be emboldened to base future impeachment efforts upon the same vague, boundless, and destructive theories. Indeed, because congressional precedents establishing the contours of impeachable conduct are wholly insulated from judicial review, it is imperative that the Senate’s basis for rejecting the articles against President Trump be clear for future generations. We, therefore, urge the Senate to reject the Articles of Impeachment.
Rejection does not absolve any and all public servants from the guilt of Misprision of Treason and Felony. Interposition is not a choice it is mandamus duty to hold any and all accountable for Seditious Treason. The democrats et al complicits are enemies of the united States of America.
David Hayes
New Iberia