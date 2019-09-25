As I watched, as much as I could stomach, the Democratic Presidential debate, I wondered how this political party, that my entire family once belonged to, could become so unhinged. To be accurate, the Democratic Party should change its name to the “Socialist Party of America.” Well maybe not “of America” because they really don’t like America that much. In fact, some of its elected officials, like the SQUAD, despise America, our founders and our principles.
Even Barrack Hussein Obama could not get elected as a Democrat today. Imagine that! He would be chastised as being too moderate. After all, when he won his first election, he believed marriage was between a man and a woman, Medicare For All was not a good policy and he believed in deporting illegal immigrants! How could this party have changed so drastically in ten short years?
I think the answer is multi-faceted. First and foremost, the media, better described as “fake news,” the university system and the Democratic Party have conspired and ratcheted up efforts to change America and her foundational values. They are now openly trying to turn America into a “socialistic” nation at breakneck speed. Just listen to most major news pundits, snowflake college students and all 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls. This is mind boggling as we watch the once prosperous, socialistic Venezuela, disintegrate before our very eyes.
The frightening truth is that these radical forces are fighting tooth and nail to keep our borders a sieve. This will allow more and more illegal immigrants, many who do not know nor share our American values, to come in, live off the public dole and ensure that these socialist politicians get elected in higher and higher numbers. When the number of people riding in the wagon outnumber the law-abiding taxpayers pulling the wagon, the wheels will fall off and America will go down in the dust bin of history. We will be guilty of failing to keep the greatest nation in the history of the world just as Benjamin Franklin warned.
Mike Fuselier
St. Martinville