As much as I may disagree with Ted Rall, I sense we have some commonality between us. We share the notion that one cannot ridicule something that is not already ridiculous. Ironically, that is my rationale for criticizing Ted! We both like to write, but I try to avoid writing DRIVEL. We both have opinions, but here we differ the most. He’s entitled to his, I’m entitled to mine, you’re entitled to yours. My opinion of Ted’s piece published here on Sunday Nov. 29 is not a very flattering one. The worst thing a former roommate said about anyone was “He’s not my kind of person.” Ted, I’m afraid YOU are not my kind of person.
Richard Phillips
New Iberia