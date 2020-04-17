God is the giver and the taker of life. Thereof when the first Adam sinned, God put Satan on the payroll to do His dirty work as the hit man. Psalm 139.
No one dies from the Coronavirus without God knowing about it. John 3:16 says Christians don’t die but have everlasting life. The last breath you breathe here will be the first breath you breathe there! Billy Graham says he just changed addresses.
If you test positive, pray this prayer “Father forgive me, a sinner.” Salvation is as simple as ABC! “A” Accept Jesus Christ as your personal savior; “B” Believe in your heart that God raised this Jesus from the dead; and “C” Confess with your mouth to the Lord Jesus, because it’s with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. Romams 10:8-17, whosoever shall call upon the Lord shall be saved.
Some people believe this virus is God’s judgement on sinful man; it won’t matter if you become born again or saved or crucified with Christ, you will bypass the tribulatIon. There is no guarantee of tomorrow.
Jesus became man and died on the cross so that your name could be written in the “Lamb’s Book of Life”.
Heaven is a “mo” better place! God is not mad at you!
David Norris
New Iberia