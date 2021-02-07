Recent events brought the big money hedge fund elites to cry foul. Everyday “Joes” had turned the tables on them and were making money exactly like the hedge fund people have been doing. Same tactics.
Can anyone explain how just one investment firm in the small town of New Iberia, support not one, but three Edward Jones firm’s? Speaking modestly, it takes $100,000 easy to run just one firm. Yearly salaries for a receptionist/secretary $20,000, $60,000 for the agent, $15,000 for the building (rent/ mortgage) $5,000 for utilities and advertising. Modest figures, times three.
So it takes $300,000 in just lil old New Iberia, before any investor gets a return. Whether the market’s up or down makes no difference, they get their share. When a loss is explained to you, you’ll never get the actual Wall Street executive to show you where your hard-earned savings just disappeared to. Playing the stock market is comparable to a pyramid scheme, or pulling the lever at a slot machine. At least if you put your money in a bank at a meager interest rate, it’ll always be there and not paying for lavish lifestyles.
RANDY S. COMEAUX
NEW IBERIA