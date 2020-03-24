Romans 14:23 says, “Anything that is not done in faith is sin”. Washing your hands in prayer for twenty seconds with soap and warm water done by faith will eradicate the coronavirus.
Jesus said: “Have faith in God, pray without doubt, believe you receive what you say, and whatsover you desire when you pray, you shall have then.
The book of Job teaches us that which one fears the most comes to pass. Some were so scared they’d catch it, they brought it on themselves.
God got rid of TB, Polio, sent the Flu shot, sent the Pneumonia shot, healed HIV, now He will send the vaccine for COVID-19; Fear Not: trust me, saith the Lord.
The cure for Cancer is next.
They came and laid the sick at Jesus’ feet and He healed them all.
P.S. Don’t try to go to judgement without Jesus.
David Norris
New Iberia