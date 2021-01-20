When I went to school we had a break from X-mas to early January, then handed in our term papers, took our finals and received our grades. Since some today actually call me ‘Professor,’ I’d like to grade the students in 2020 Government 101.
At the top of the class we find D.T. and, appropriately, he gets a D. Not a total failure (F) by far, but not yet a C student.
Now comes J.B., do we grade him a B? Yes, as in “B Movie.” He did sleep thru a few classes I recall, but haven’t we all?
K.H.? Did she even attend class? She sure never said anything if she did, but she smiled a lot, earned her a C- with an extra T for trying.
M.M. did a move which rhymed with his first name, Switch. Nice guy (sometimes) which means he comes in last, F- is the best I can do.
There were a lot of ‘also-rans’ in attendance, auditing the class, rules say that I don’t have to grade them at all, fine with me.
Well, Wednesday starts a new semester. Let’s hope they can pull their grades up a little.
Richard Phillips
New Iberia