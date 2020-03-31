Dear Mr. Editor,

I am sending you this poem in the hopes that in these trying times, this would cause everyone to have a laugh.

“Having a Laugh in a Trying Time”

The devil went down to Walmart

He was looking for a roll to steal

He clenched his behind, running out of time

He was willing to make a deal

He said saleslady, I got to have some toilet paper

Cause I’be been hurting at everyone of my joint

She said, devil we don’t have any toilet paper

Since you got here, I’ve been trying to make that point

The devil said I know you’ve got meat and potatoes

And I can get all I want today and later

But what I need and really have to have

Is a double roll of that toilet paper

We might have to go back to the old days

When having toilet paper around was not an issue

We used corn cobs, newspapers and magazines

Until somebody invented the toilet tissue

But the moral of this story is don’t listen to the devil

Cause he’s always up to some kind of caper

Let’s give him a black eye, one he’ll never forget

Let’s give him none of our toilet paper

Trusting God Almighty for His protection and shield.

Poem by:

PJ Breaux Sr.

New Iberia

Tags

Load comments