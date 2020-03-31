Dear Mr. Editor,
I am sending you this poem in the hopes that in these trying times, this would cause everyone to have a laugh.
“Having a Laugh in a Trying Time”
The devil went down to Walmart
He was looking for a roll to steal
He clenched his behind, running out of time
He was willing to make a deal
He said saleslady, I got to have some toilet paper
Cause I’be been hurting at everyone of my joint
She said, devil we don’t have any toilet paper
Since you got here, I’ve been trying to make that point
The devil said I know you’ve got meat and potatoes
And I can get all I want today and later
But what I need and really have to have
Is a double roll of that toilet paper
We might have to go back to the old days
When having toilet paper around was not an issue
We used corn cobs, newspapers and magazines
Until somebody invented the toilet tissue
But the moral of this story is don’t listen to the devil
Cause he’s always up to some kind of caper
Let’s give him a black eye, one he’ll never forget
Let’s give him none of our toilet paper
Trusting God Almighty for His protection and shield.
Poem by:
PJ Breaux Sr.
New Iberia