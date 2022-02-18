My friend and I have been walking in New Iberia on Main Street and in the park for over twenty years. Yes, a long time and we have lots of stories to tell. Unfortunately the story today (2/15/22) compelled me to write this letter.
We were on the road between the Festival building and Devil’s Pond. We all know there are always lots of ducks in this area. A large white pick-up truck slowly made his way to this area just as two very large ducks were crossing the road. The first one safely crossed while the second one was a bit behind. The truck driver could have stopped for just a few seconds to allow that second duck to make it to the side of the road, but he did not. We could not have been more bewildered as we watched this poor duck struggle briefly after being hit before it died.
I know that driver had to have seen those big ducks. It was a blatant example of cruelty and honestly made me furious. Unfortunately I did not get the license number on the vehicle but at least eight people witnessed this senseless act. Maybe someone else has it, I hope so. Some people may be thinking that it was just a duck but it was also an innocent little creature that deserved to be protected. Clearly that driver thought this was no big deal. Would he have driven away had it been a child in the road? Cruelty like this is inexcusable on any level.