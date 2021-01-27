I really enjoy reading citizens expressing their views! But “Council Balancing Financial Woes on the back of the Library?” How about Parks and Recreation, which took over operation of the RV Park and turned it around? Or Parks and Recreation helping operate Veterans Halls? There’s also IMC, which stepped up to help with the nurses Gov. Edwards took from the Health Unit at the same time he took $500,000 from the parish for inmate health care. I could go on and on about what others have done, but the library??? No.
I’ll help you understand the roof issue. At the budget hearing, the cost of the roof repairs was questioned. We were told “That’s what the architect said.” What bank would approve that? Too many people have made too much money off this parish, and this council is questioning everything.
We asked to get a better answer and no one came back to explain — kind of like no board member telling Loreauville they were getting a new library! Well, if that’s how you handle your money, the Parish Council will help now! If you need to run new computer wires, try Wi-Fi!
On the suggestion I made on the radio program Tuesday, please get it right! Your words are false. I advised Mr. Richard that if citizens 70 and older could get a vaccination but didn’t have a computer or computer knowledge, we should shut down a small library and transfer the employees to the Main Branch Library to specifically help enroll them for vaccinations. What a twist of words you put out there. I agree medical professionals should be in charge of giving shots, but they would also do a better job running the Library System!
Does anyone know the cost per visit ratio of our library system? It’s $11.61 per visit, the bottom 25 percent of the library systems our size. Computer use decreased 38 percent from 2014 to 2018! Computer use is declining as patrons increasingly use personal devices to access the internet at the library! Program attendance decreased 3 percent from 2014 to 2018! Should I continue? Wait till those two new libraries open and the operating and labor cost are added. And we are told how many people from Youngsville use Coteau. Wonder how much property tax they pay?
Scared of Friends of the Library at voting time? Naaa. If the Friends of the Library wants to have a meeting, just call. I feel we have eight 1980-era libraries. They are important and should be run better than they are. Bottom 25 percent — WOW!
Paul G. Landry
Parish Council District 7