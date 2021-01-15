I knew it! Where was the Daily Iberian in 2020 when the BLM and anti-police protestors were infiltrated by ANTIFA mob, causing death, destruction and mayhem? No where. Nothing. Silence. Your silence screamed complicity. Now when right-wing protestors, again infiltrated by the ANTIFA mob causes death, destruction and mayhem in the storming of the capital, the Daily Iberian gives it front page coverage. Because media, big tech, and silicon valley have succeeded in skewing fair and balanced reporting of the current events in our country, we have lost our democracy. It is shameful that the Daily Iberian has followed in the footsteps of these institutions.
Just a patriotic and frustrated citizen.
Norbert LeJeune
Jeanerette