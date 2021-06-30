It’s been some time since I have written, but Sunday’s write up and picture left a lot to be desired.
Miss LeLeux Romero finished second at the trials and I think that was great.
I must say, she should have gotten the front page and a larger picture. I think baseball, bass fishing and IPAL all get front page and a larger picture.
I think baseball, bass fishing, IPAL all get front page on their upcoming or present activities.
Thank you for the space and free speech.
In closing, remember our youth are our future. She will represent the United States of America. I think that is a big deal.
P.S. She got better coverage on K.A.T.C.
GERALD BABINEAUX
NEW IBERIA