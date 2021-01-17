HELP! Perhaps it's not TOO late, he hasn't been sworn in yet. Joe made one very big mistake on Thursday, he revealed the plan (the AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN) that he SPOKE about during the campaign, but never REVEALED the contents. I contend that if he had, he would never got elected.
Please read the recap on VOX, ironically a usually liberal "explanatory journalistic" website...really, read it now.
I made a big boo-boo too when, on May 13, 2019, old sarcastic me joked about Mike Fuselier's serious opinion piece. Little did I know Bernie, Liz, Joe, Kammie etc. can't take a joke...they thought I was serious! Mea Cupla, mea cupla, mea maxima cupla. I promise I won't do that again.
Really folks, read it today after you finished this paper. There was NO WAY this comprehensive manifesto was written since 'Riot Day 2021.' Nope, it was held back so no one would know Joe's secret agenda. You really should have waited Joe.
Richard Phillips
New Iberia