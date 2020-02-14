On Sunday, February 9, 2020, I was making my way through the roundabout on John Darnall Road and Loreauville Road. It was around 3 p.m.-3:30 p.m., the weather was really nice and the roundabout needed cleaning.
Well this man in his early days was steady at it. He mowed, edged, raked, blew everything clean and even bagged up the left overs.
I yelled to him “Great Job” and was off on my way. I pass and think about the time he gave to do this chore.
Thanks, it looks great.
Gerald Babineaux
New Iberia