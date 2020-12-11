We are writing today to thank and acknowledge Community First Bank for their consistent contributions to so many aspects of our lives here in Iberia Parish. The influence of the Bank’s commitment to our many valuable and viable projects is widespread and contagious. We are particularly thankful at the Bayou Teche Museum as recipient of not only their financial support as a major annual sponsor of A Night At the Museum, but one just as practical. When the call went out for climate-controlled storage space, on the ground floor, for our rather large assemblage of collections and archives, we were amazed by the offer of space within the Bank’s campus of buildings to fit our needs, and at no charge to us! That is much more than a gesture. It is astonishing! The humbling thing is that we are not the sole recipients of Community First Bank’s generosity. So many well deserving entities in our Parish are treated in the same royal fashion.
A prime example, Community First Bank can always be counted on as a Gold Sponsor for Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s Symphony Sunday in the Park and the other three FREE symphony performances brought to New Iberia every year. The bank’s example of corporate citizenry is a model for every other business in New Iberia and the Acadiana area. Without their continued support and leadership Iberia Cultural Resources Association’s ability to provide these FREE concerts would be jeopardized and our lives here would be less enriched, inspired, and enhanced.
From financial support, practical outreach AND their out-of-this-world fish and shrimp fries that we see at so many of our area charitable and civic fundraisers, Community First Bank is perfectly named — its focus is certainly on Community, and we thank them for taking such wonderful care of all of us in Iberia Parish.
Cathy Indest
Iberia Cultural Resources Association
Marcia Patout
Bayou Teche Museum