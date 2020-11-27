The theory that by doing certain actions, humans can control the Earth’s climate is miniscule. All the money in the world can only very, very slightly change the quality of atmosphere. The greatest effect on the variations of temperatures is and never will be controlled by any human collaboration. The simple facts taught to elementary students is that the Earth revolves around the heat source of the Sun. In its rotation, the Earth wobbles in its daily cycle. It’s not a true cylindrical action. And most importantly the revolution around the Sun is not nor will it ever be a true path of a perfect circle. The only way the Earth’s climate could ever be a constant temperature is if by some magical concoction, the Earth was tethered to the Sun controlling the distance it travels around the Sun. Impossible by any standard.
Wasting money by joining the Paris climate agenda is at most a political move by ill informed activist crying wolf. Scientist constantly monitor the cycle, but any deviation of 10 to 20 miles closer or away has a profound affect on whether or not ice forms, melts or there’s a heat wave. For every action there is a defining reaction. Just cause the enormous size of the Earth, one cannot believe that a simple breaking of the atmosphere by space craft at rate the they’re sent into space doesn’t have a small but profound effect on the installable rotation or revolution of the earth. I challenge any intellect or doctorate of any degree to dispute this common sense explanation!
Randy S. Comeaux