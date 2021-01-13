The United States of America is less than 250 years old, a baby in the community of nations. America was founded by Puritans who landed on a little ship called the Mayflower and wrote a Compact that declared their purpose was “for the Glory of God and the advancement of the Christian Faith. America’s first president, who refused the call of the people to be king, declared, “It is impossible to rightly govern without God and the Bible.” The second president further warned that our constitution was written for a spiritual and moral people and would not work in the governing of any other. Our founders purposely rejected a democracy, ruled by the mob, and instead created a republic based on a constitution. They added a Bill of Rights that further protected its citizens from the godless mob who would try to usurp America’s God given rights. The leaders of our nation declared that we are “One Nation Under God and In God We Trust.” The Bible declares, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” and God did bless America! He blessed America above every nation in the world. A nation that was not only blessed agriculturally, economically, militarily, and spiritually, but a nation that poured those received blessings all over the world. A nation that literally fed, protected, aided, and spread the Good News of the Gospel everywhere that it could. Did America have its problems? Of course it did, like every other nation where man is involved. Has America been a blessing to the world? Without a doubt.
Welcome to 2021. Our founding fathers are now considered by the malcontents as the scum of the earth and the godless mob is hell bent on tearing their memory down. The new leaders are excoriating capitalism and are installing godless socialism on the installment plan. Please remember that EVERYWHERE that socialism has been tried, it has become a bastion of hunger, poverty and death; a place where tyrants rule the sheeple through fear. Freedom of Speech, Religion and the Press are being destroyed in America as fast as you can say CNN or spell Google. The press is monopolized by godless tyrants as the entire internet is being hijacked by tyrannical billionaires. Journalism is now nothing but left wing propaganda and true speech is deemed “hate.” The history of America is burning like Antifa burning our cities. Our rule of law is falling in the streets as BLM chants to our brave police officers, “Pigs in blanket, fry them like bacon.” Orwell’s 1984 is upon us.
He summed up the day and world in which we live, “In days of universal deceit, speaking truth is a revolutionary act.” The Bible says that the devil is a roaring lion seeking to devour. A male lion will roar on the African Savannah and his roar can be heard for up to 8 miles.
His roar instills fear in all of the other animals and they run “from” the roar. What the animals do not know is that the male lion is not a good hunter and the female lions, the hunters, are waiting on the other side in ambush. The safest place to be is to run “to” the roar. As David runs toward the giant, it is time for God trusting Americans to stop running away from the roar of the tyrants and begin to run to the roar!
Mike Fuselier
St. Martinville