Some political commercials for governor seem to imply that “liberal” is a dirty word.
If “liberal” means that more Louisianans receive medical care, then I am a liberal.
If “liberal” means schools are better funded from pre-K through college, then I am a liberal.
If being liberal means we fight for equal pay for women and a fair minimum wage, then count me in.
Louisiana has had four years of improved conditions for education and raises for teachers.
The state has increased Medicaid for the working poor and improved health care for all.
The state continues to fight for pay equity and a living wage for all.
I want four more years of “liberal” politics. It is not “dirty;” it is human.
Vote for John Bel Edwards and don’t be fooled by outsider influence. Let Louisiana govern itself.
Claire Manes, PhD
Lafayette