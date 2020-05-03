The Parish of St. Martin would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone who is not vulnerable to Covid-19 to join us for the 2020 National Day of Prayer. Our event will be held on the St. Martin Parish Courthouse lawn on Thursday, May 7th at 6:30 p.m. Side streets will be closed to add to the area so that participants can practice guidelines of social distancing. More information can be obtained from the City of St. Martinville’s Facebook page. This event is allowed by the state and parish.
If there ever was a time that America needs prayer, it is today. We are experiencing an attack on the health of the nation and maybe an even bigger threat to our economy. Many of us wonder when we will ever get back to normal, to work, and to congregating. 2 Timothy chapter 3 speaks of “perilous times”, and I for one believe they are here. We soon will be facing a 30 trillion dollar national debt that will take 15 percent of GDP just to pay the interest!
The Bible tells us in Haggai 1:7 what to do when we face these unprecedented hardships. It simply says, “Consider Your Ways.” That simply means for us to look in the mirror and then hold that image up against the Word and Ways of God. God is good and he is a father to those who receive Him and like a good father he will always discipline and yes chastise those that he loves. All good fathers do that. Yet, he also will bring “judgment” or punishment to those who don’t follow His ways in an attempt to get them to repent, which in the Greek simply means to “change your mind.”
The 26th chapter of Jeremiah explains that when goodness is shown to those who practice wickedness, they do not learn to do what is right. But, when God’s judgements visit us, people are more apt to consider their ways and to turn and do what is right in the eyes of God. (Jeremiah 26:9-10) The Good News declares that God is merciful, and His mercy endures forever. Please join us on May 7th in St. Martinville to follow the practice beginning with our founding fathers of confess our sins and asking for His mercy and His blessings once again.
Mike Fuselier
Chairman, St. Martin National Day of Prayer