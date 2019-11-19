Congratulations to all the candidates and voters that participated in the recent election. It’s something that separates us from the rest of the world and it’s important that we get involved.
Look at the results of two state races. Governor and Secretary of State, something interesting:
Governor
Democratic voters: 774,469
Republican voters: 734,128
Total votes: 1,508,128
Secretary of State
Democratic voters: 601,102
Republican voters: 867,449
Total votes: 1,468,551
40,046 more votes in Governor’s race than in Secretary of State
40,341 more votes by Democratic over Republican in Governor’s race
INTERESTING
Keith Laperouse
New Iberia