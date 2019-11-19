Congratulations to all the candidates and voters that participated in the recent election. It’s something that separates us from the rest of the world and it’s important that we get involved.

Look at the results of two state races. Governor and Secretary of State, something interesting:

Governor

Democratic voters: 774,469

Republican voters: 734,128

Total votes: 1,508,128

Secretary of State

Democratic voters: 601,102

Republican voters: 867,449

Total votes: 1,468,551

40,046 more votes in Governor’s race than in Secretary of State

40,341 more votes by Democratic over Republican in Governor’s race

INTERESTING

Keith Laperouse

New Iberia

Tags

Load comments