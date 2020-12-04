Over 200 years ago, Scottish author Sir Walter Scott, summed up what is being unveiled about our 2020 presidential election. He wrote, “Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” As the facts come out of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, an incredible picture of a treasonous threat is being painted. Yes, I said “Treasonous!” Treason is defined as: the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government. Overthrowing of a duly elected government is exactly what we may be watching. Multitudes of witnesses are coming forth, under the penalty of perjury, and testifying to the state legislatures above, as eyewitnesses of the voluminous and loathsome voter fraud that took place in plain sight. Computer experts are testifying of the virtual impossibility of the trends depicted by these states’ voter patterns after vote counting was mysteriously stopped and then restarted.
All these states used a computer system named Dominion which was created in Venezuela with the purpose of rigging elections. Dominion employees are fleeing like rats and no one really knows who really owns this company. In October of this year, Dominion received 400 million dollars from the Communist Chinese Government! If you are reading this and have no idea what I am talking about, you probably get your news from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS or Saturday Night Live while drinking your Kool-aid. Each of these are about as equally credible. The media, Big Tech, the Deep State, and the Democratic Party are all tangled in this web of lies and deceit. If the information that is coming forth is true, then these entities are not guilty of simple voter fraud, they are guilty of treason. If you would like to see what our Founding Fathers thought about those who committed treason, research United States Code 18 U.S.C. 2381. This is what they thought of traitors.
Mike Fuselier
St. Martinville