I read with interest Mr. Fatherree’s article regarding Parker Templeton’s resignation and the apparent antics of some of the hospital board members. My experience with Parker and Iberia Medical Center has always been positive and believe that this community is fortunate to have a resource such as Iberia Medical Center and the physicians and staff who work diligently to provide such a high level of healthcare to our area.
If the information contained in Mr. Fatherree’s well written article is accurate, the problem board members should put the best interest of the citizens of Iberia Parish ahead of their own misguided interests and resign immediately.
Patricia M. Wells
New Iberia