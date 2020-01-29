I always thought that the $400,000 bail set for Mike Thibodeaux was substantially excessive and I took time to do some research. Written guidelines for setting bail in Louisiana were ignored. Worse, any modicum of common sense and simple compassion was absent in the decision process. Those who know Mike, a truly good citizen for many years, deserved to be set free on ROR. The chance that he would skip bail or not show up for court is absolutely infinitesimal. Taking his passport was unnecessary and the objective was to garner publicity. Of course I know you want factual evidence proving his bail was deliberately set to inflict the maximum possible pain and financial impact on his family.
This is excerpted from IPSO information. It is confirmation of the abuse of legal power by the judge and the DA. Each has a role in decisions on bond. IPSO provides public access to arrest records; JADES. Michele Lynn King was arrested and jailed for First Degree Murder on 12/27/2016. Judge Aucoin set her bond at $500,000. Next is Dominic Lamar George. He accumulated multiple charges starting with First Degree Murder; Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Use Of A Weapon, Illegally Carrying Weapons (Plural!), Home Invasion, and Theft. Judge Sigur set bond at $380,000.
I would bet that neither individual was even asked if they had a passport. That element was assumed.
Forget Mike for a moment. How would you feel if your wife, husband, son, daughter or other relative was arrested for a charge significantly lesser than murder. The situation involves no insurance, no injuries, no damage, expired plates, no inspection sticker, expired driver’s license, and first offense reckless driving with $50,000 cash bond? I can only hope you see the true bias in the Iberia Parish justice system. Only you can fix this problem.
Bob Mhoon
Arlington, Texas