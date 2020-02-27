On behalf of Iberia Homeless Shelter’s Board of Directors and Staff, we would like to thank you for your contribution for the “Help the Helper’s Campaign.” Your financial support will help us continue in our mission in assisting the homeless and less fortunate in our community.
Generosity and support of individuals, corporations and churches makes it possible for our agency to exist and meet the demands of our agency tasks.
We have reached a successful milestone of 15 years in existence, the continuous support of The Daily Iberian and the Community have allowed our agency to have many positive outcomes.
Board of Directors, Staff and Volunteers
Iberia Homeless Shelter, Inc.