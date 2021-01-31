A recent push to end the execution of dangerous violent criminals is being spearheaded by hypocrites. They adamantly proclaim to execute murderers and convicted violent offenders is wrong, immoral and against God’s word. Yet these same zealots fight tooth and nail to assure that the murdering of innocent babies, by abortions, is an American value that should be a right never to be questioned. I love Koolaid, but these people drink a batch infused with magic mushrooms or they are following a pied piper. How else can you explain the hypocrisy? Murder our most precious God given gift, but God forbid, don’t punish the murderer. This is mind bogglingly wrong and a display of insanity!
RANDY S. COMEAUX
NEW IBERIA