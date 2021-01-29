As of last week President Biden signed an executive order informing all schools that receive federal aid that they must follow guidelines allowing transgender students to participate in sports in which they feel comfortable. This means boys whose body is superior to most females, can participate in all girl activities. My question to the President is, “how is this going to be fair to all the female participants?” My concern to the President is that girls are going to stop playing sports and be back to square one.
Before Title IX was implemented, I think this was the one that mandated girls be treated equally among themselves not with males playing with them. All school board members, public and private, should start thinking now how they are going to respond to such a ridiculous order. By the way I am not against transgender kids playing sports, I just think in this case it is wrong.
KERMIT “MOUSEY” COMEAUX
NEW IBERIA