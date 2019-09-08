Handicapped parking is being taken for granted in the city of New Iberia. At all your major stores, people are parking in the striped area with the Police Department on site 90 percent of the time.
Our city government is doing a great job at pulling in new businesses, but it’s also the job of the City Police to do their jobs. If handicapped people have to walk 300 feet to get to the store, what is the use of handicapped parking spots?
As the laws of the street have to be followed, if not, you get a ticket or jailed. Well it should be the same for violators of handicapped parking. Start giving tickets, this will make lazy people learn a lesson. Yes, I’m handicapped but it’s not about me, when the elderly have to walk far or wheelchair to the store, it’s time to enforce the law.
Patrick Gaspard
New Iberia