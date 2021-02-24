Pardon me, but I do not agree with some opinions of Trump not doing anything about the fraud election. I understand the tendency to give up. However, I have a good feeling he is strategically playing this out behind the scenes. He has a helluva job and those who expect the evil to be conquered easily are not aware of the stakes involved. The planet, not only the USA. We have one shot at bringing down the luciferian ascension and only God can accomplish that. I see Trump as His assistant, as we all are. To turn to anger, despair and blame only strengthens the dark side. Stay positive, work to expose the dark, helping to bring our level of consciousness to the light. Trump is being guided by the reality of this fight and playing his part and yes, he is a braveheart. But God is the director. When we keep God in our hearts, He shows Himself.
Humans have a responsibility to fight, God can't do it all. How do you think we got to this place, we humans allowed it to happen by sitting idly asleep and not fighting it sooner. The collective didn't use their free will to stop it, so God didn't stop it either. God has an army of angels and we are his army too.
I won't be sitting idly by waiting for God or Trump to save me, that’s up to me. I am the director of my reality and only me. To live at this time is an inestimable privilege and a sacred obligation devolves upon us to make the right use of our duties to God, family and country.
“Honour, justice and humanity call upon us to hold and to transmit to our posterity, that liberty, which we received from our ancestors. It is not our duty to leave wealth to our children, but it is our duty to leave liberty to them. No infamy, iniquity or cruelty can exceed our own, if we, born and educated in a country of freedom, entitled to its blessings and knowing their value, pusillanimously deserting the post assigned to us by Divine Providence, surrender succeeding generations to a condition of wretchedness, from which no human efforts, in all probability, will be sufficient to extricate them. The experience of all states mournfully demonstrating to us, that when arbitrary power has been established over them, even the wisest and bravest nations that have ever flourished have in a few years degenerated into abject and wretched vassals.”
1774 Resolutions of Committee for the Providence of Pennsylvania
If it is to be, it is up to me.
