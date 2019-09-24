The Daily Iberian’s headline quoting Mr. Frith’s views (Open Forum, September 10, 2019) seems to define “the past” as B.T. (before Trump). Obama and Edwards are hardly past. Even Roosevelt was in my lifetime and Mr. Frith’s too, I assume. My main point stands: major Republican messes were cleaned up by Democrats. Also surpluses created by Clinton and Blanco and left to their successors were squandered by Bush and Jindal. The latter’s financial wheeling and dealing were spectacularly awful.
Fox News addiction shows in the Open Forum piece. I see it a lot, surprisingly so, in several of my acquaintances and friends. Occasionally I pinch my nose and watch Fox News. Right wing Conservatives — moderate ones are hard to find — might want to see and/or read other publications.
Racism certainly increased during Obama’s presidency, but not that he was racist, but because he was Black in “our” presidency and “our” White House. His views and actions will certainly get history’s praise, especially when compared to Trump.
Economic gains (looking at the Stock Market and low unemployment) seem to numb folks to the awfulness of Donald Trump. A native of Denison in north Texas, an alumnus of North Texas State and former elected Texas State Commissioner of Agriculture from 1983 to 1991, Jim Hightower, in his newsletter (The Lowdowner, Volume 21, Number 7, August 2019) is very descriptive of Trump: … caging migrant children, imposing corporate rule, destroying worker rights, rigging our elections, degrading women, gutting healthcare, mocking climate change, decriminalizing pollution, pampering millionaires, demonizing Muslims, coddling racists, kowtowing to dictatorial thugs, profiteering on the presidency, flagrantly obstructing justice… and so much more.
Seven-bankruptcies “business man” Trump has no daddy, Fred Trump, to bail him out of deficit-loaded outcomes. Only us the taxpayers. The deficit is projected to reach one trillion dollars by the end of 2019. The deficit under Obama, a major target of Republican criticism and pennies compared to today’s, was cut in half. Fox News is a poor source for facts!
The public’s knowledge and actions improve a lot when print and electronic journalism gives both sides of issues. No issue is totally Conservative or totally Progressive. Being exposed to others’ viewpoints can be healthy for publications and for their clientele. Articles, editorials, regular columns, submissions for publication, cartoons, stories about local and national events and advertisement all carry messages.
James R. Broussard
New Iberia