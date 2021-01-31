Weeks ago my wife and I registered for Coronavirus vaccines with two local pharmacies. One of these vendors caused more pain with their lack of understanding and arrogance than did the injection. Their administrative process was difficult, their staff person that dealt with me was very sure of herself but proved to be wrong. After my injection, I stopped by her pharmacy to take our names off their list and explained our hassle free experience. She said it was her dealings with my insurance agency that had made the process more user friendly.
I'm not sure if this was the ignorance of arrogance or the arrogance of ignorance!
I went to Super One the same day and was in and out in about 20 minutes. The injection was painless and staff's understanding and service were excellent. Super One is SUPER.