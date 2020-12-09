I do not understand how people like Ted Rall can have any credibility when we read editorials such as the one that was published in the Daily Iberian Sunday November 29th.
I doubt that he himself believes in the type of society that he is trying to promote.
He could not be so naïve as to think that firing every police officer or emptying the prisons will make for a safer society. “fewer cops. Most should be unarmed” and the thugs will rule the streets. Is that really what he wants. This is completely dishonest. He is propagating the idea that law enforcement “is an engine of oppression”, and he should know that it is a lie. There are bad people in every profession and law enforcement is no exception, but judging the whole organization because of a few is wrong. We are being told that we should not judge the whole Muslim religion because of a few extremists, (and that is right) and the same attitude applies to law enforcement.
Few police officers will be in the street without weapons, while the thugs will be armed. Already we see too often law enforcement being aggressed and killed. Does Ted Rall think that outlaws will change when there are no policemen and become law abiding?
Also, he could not be so naïve as to believe that “doctors and other health care workers should become federal employees”, will improve the health in this country. Will doctors, nurses and other medical personnel be willing to have the federal government control their income, their lifestyle? We will see a shortage in this field, and the healthcare system will become dependent on bureaucrats’ decisions, rather than a communication between doctor and patient.
He could not be so naïve as to believe that “hospitals, labs, research centers and clinics should be nationalized…”. We have all seen what happened with the Veterans Administration before President Trump made some serious reforms. Veterans had to wait months before being taken care of, and some did not make it. What would be the incentive for hospitals, labs, and research centers to provide good services, if they are guaranteed to receive funds regardless of results?
He could not be so naïve as to believe that “private colleges and universities should be nationalized…”. What will be the incentive for kids in school and colleges to succeed if their education does not have any value for them? We will end up with incompetent graduates in all professions. What type of future will they build? The universities are already immune from decent results in graduation, and under the federal government protection this state of being will not improve. The education system is already an instrument of propaganda, rather than learning, and under the control of the federal government, this would be worse.
In conclusion the type of society that Ted Rall demands is noticeably short sighted. He does not seem to be concerned about the unexpected consequences and long-term effects, and I think that he does not care. What he wants, like most extremists, is to destroy freedom and what made this country so successful.
He has no credibility in my view.
Frederic Dardant
New Iberia