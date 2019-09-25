Guess what, seems the DOTD is repairing a lot of the bad sections and intersections of the roads that were damaged from last years cane season. Taxpayers have been complaining all year long about the terrible road conditions left after the grinding season. Well grinding season is here and now the DOTD is repairing some of these bed sections and intersections just in time for cane harvest. Ask yourself who they are catering too. The parish taxpayers get no relief from the deplorable conditions all year long. All we got was two old men in a dump truck putting cold tar on the big holes and getting this tar on our cars. Well here comes grinding season and we now get proper repair with hot asphalt overlay. Seems this system is backwards. Why wouldn’t DOTD fix roads after each grinding season so all can benefit from better road conditions, even the cane farmers since a 4,000-pound to 8,000-pound vehicle won’t destroy the roads like the exempt 100,000-pound cane trucks do. After the repairs are made just after cane season, then repeat the repairs after the next cane season and the process continues each year, everyone is happier.
Ricky Martin
New Iberia