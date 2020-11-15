Instead of my usual complaint about Ted Rall, I would like to compliment various City Officials. First of all the Mayor for replacing our law enforcement department with personnel capable of executing their responsibilities In two recent circumstances,
I have received the benefits of their efforts. In addition, the City Council has shown interest in a suggestion of mine, probably leading to an Ordinance on the matter.
All this makes life in the ‘Berry’ better for all in these not so much fun times. Thanks again you guys!
Richard Phillips
New Iberia