On Friday, January 22, 2021, Americans who are pro-life will be mourning 48 years of abortion under Roe versus Wade. President Donald John Trump acknowledged those victims of abortion and issued a proclamation designed a spark people to action to put an end to it and exposes the evil democrats who support and promote this abomination. Woe unto the churches who remain silent and do not call out the evil American Holocaust led by Joe Biden and the Luciferian Democrat party.
President Trump declared January 22nd as National Sanctity of Human Life Day.
The President issued a stirring call to action and eloquently described how abortion has adversely affected our country in the world. He encouraged pro-life Americans to never back down in ending abortion and restoring respect for the sanctity of human life.
President Trump is the most Pro-Life President in history and the first President to attend the Walk for Life in contrast to the evil Luciferian Joe Biden and the Democratic party.
Below is the full text of President Trump’s Proclamation:
National Sanctity of Human Life Day, January 22, 2021
By: President Donald John Trump of the United States of America
A Proclamation here: https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/22/president-donald-trump-declares-january-22nd-national-sanctity-of-human-life-day/
RICHARD HAYES
NEW IBERIA